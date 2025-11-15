Delhi: 2 minors among 3 arrested for stabbing man to death

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Three people, including two minors, have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death over an old enmity in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur, an official said on Saturday.

A stabbing incident was reported at around 11.40 pm on Friday at JPC Hospital, where a 25-year-old man from New Usmanpur was brought by a friend in a critical condition. The attending doctors declared him "brought dead".

A case was registered under charges of murder and joint liability.

A forensic team visited the crime scene and collected exhibits for examination. The victim's body was shifted to the GTB Hospital for post-mortem, the official added.

During the probe, police identified three suspects, two of whom are minors. All three have been taken into custody, and the knife used in the stabbing has been recovered, a senior officer said.

Preliminary enquiry suggests the murder stemmed from an old dispute between the parties, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ MPL MPL