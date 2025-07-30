Delhi: 2 minors among 4 held for Rs 2.5 lakh robbery at knifepoint

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Four people, including two minors, were apprehended for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 2.5 lakh at knifepoint in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Sujal (18), Shivanand (18), and two minors.

The incident occurred on July 27, when the complainant, Suraj Kumar (25), visited a mall in Adarsh Nagar for a trade deal while carrying Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.

Four boys approached him, allegedly threatened him with a knife, and fled with his bag, the officer said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered.

Multiple raids were conducted at various locations, leading to the apprehension of the four accused. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the robbery, the police stated.

Police recovered a sharp-edged knife and a mobile phone from Shivanand. A total of Rs 2.3 lakh of the stolen cash was also recovered.

The accused told the investigators they committed the robbery to earn quick money and sustain a lavish lifestyle beyond their financial means, the officer said.

No previous criminal records were found against Sujal and Shivanand. Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other offences, if any, police said.