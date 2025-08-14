Delhi: 2 minors among 5 held for robbing delivery agents, pedestrians

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Five teenagers, including two minors, have been apprehended for allegedly placing fake online delivery orders to rob delivery personnel, besides snatching the phones of pedestrians in Delhi’s Okhla, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Suraj alias Bata (19), Khushi Lal alias Hiralal (19), and Shiva Singh (18), along with two minors, have been arrested in connection with two incidents of robbery and snatching committed on the intervening night of August 12–13.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in multiple incidents. In some cases, they allegedly placed fake online orders and, upon the delivery person’s arrival, robbed them of their parcels, mobile phones, and cash, a senior police officer said.

In other instances, they allegedly approached lone pedestrians under the pretext of asking for help before fleeing with their mobile phones, the officer added.

"The gang was caught following two PCR calls, including one from a local resident whose mobile phone was snatched at an MCD parking in Okhla Phase-1, and another from a delivery boy robbed of his phone and cash near a TVS showroom in Okhla Phase-2," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

Acting on the complaints, police tracked down Khushi Lal at the DDA Park, Harkesh Nagar, after the complainant spotted him. His questioning led the police to the other accused, who were arrested from their homes, the officer stated.

Police recovered six mobile phones from the gang, all of which were found to have been stolen or snatched from different locations in Okhla Industrial Area and Sarita Vihar.

The accused have no previous criminal record, the police informed, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL