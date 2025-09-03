Delhi: 2 more arrested in liquor shop attack case, prime accused still at large

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Two more persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 42-year-old liquor shop worker in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on August 31 when about a dozen men arrived on scooters and started attacking Gyan Pal Singh with knives in a liquor shop where he worked and fled.

Gyan Pal, a resident of Shastri Park, was grievously injured in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Tikona Park, Adarsh Nagar, on Tuesday and apprehended Devi Prasad (23) and Daksh Kumar (20), a senior official said.

“The accused admitted their role in the crime,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said.

Earlier, two other accused identified as Akbar (27) and Rehan (19) were nabbed, police said, adding that the prime accused in the case, Hunny, a local property dealer, is still at large.

The DCP said that Hunny called the attackers to his office in Bunkar Colony, where he hatched a plan to kill Gyan Pal, as he had a prior enmity with him.

Hunny, who also has a murder case registered against him, had earlier threatened Gyan Pal on multiple occasions to reveal the names of the people who beat up his brother last year, police said.

According to police, four other accused in the case -- Surjeet, Piyush, Ravi and Lalit -- are associates of Devi Prasad and Daksh Kumar.

“On the day of the incident, Ravi gave a baseball bat to Devi Prasad, while Surjeet was armed with a knife. Daksh Kumar kept a watch outside the liquor shop while Devi Prasad hit the victim with the bat and Surjeet stabbed him. After the attack, they all fled the spot,” the DCP said.

Devi Prasad is also an accused in a gambling case and an Arms Act case registered at Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar police stations respectively, whereas Daksh Kumar has no prior criminal record, police said.

As the victim was unable to give a statement, police recorded the version of the liquor shop manager, Yatish Kumar (52), and registered a case of attempt to murder at the Bharat Nagar police station, the officer said. PTI SSJ SHS SSJ SHS KVK KVK