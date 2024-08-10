Delhi: 2 parking attendants held for assaulting car driver in Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Two parking attendants working under a private contractor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were arrested for allegedly assaulting a car driver after a parking issue at the Lajpat Nagar market here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Wednesday. However, a mobile video clip of the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday where the parking attendants could be seen slapping and punching the car driver and his companion.

A police officer said the matter ensued following an argument over the payment of parking fee at the Lajpat Nagar market on Wednesday afternoon.

The argument soon turned into a fight and a parking attendant called a few of his colleagues, who indulged in the attack on the car driver and his friend.

Taking a cognisance of the matter, the local police worked swiftly and nabbed two of the parking attendants, the officer said.

Further probe into the matter was underway, police said. PTI ALK AS AS