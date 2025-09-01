Delhi: 2 snatchers held; 7 stolen phones recovered

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old man, along with a scrap dealer, were arrested for their alleged involvement in multiple snatching cases. Seven stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession, an official said on Monday.

The matter came to light after a 59-year-old school teacher was targeted on August 28 in West Jyoti Nagar, and her handbag containing cash, documents and a phone was snatched, the police said.

The accused, identified as Amir, a resident of New Mustafabad, was arrested, and a stolen mobile phone registered in another case at Bhajanpura was found in his possession, an officer said. During questioning, Amir allegedly admitted to selling other stolen mobile phones to a scrap dealer. Acting on his disclosure, a raid was conducted and 19-year-old Juber, a resident of Janta Mazdoor Colony, was apprehended, the police mentioned, adding that six more mobile phones, including the one belonging to the complainant, were recovered from him.

Further investigation into the case is underway.