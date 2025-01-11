Delhi: 20-year old suffers injuries after being stabbed by three men

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was injured after being attacked by three unidentified men in the Shani Bazar area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 10:15 pm on Friday when Atif was attacked by the assailants in the market, the officer said.

The assailants inquired about a person named Sameer, accusing Atif of assaulting him, to which the victim denied any knowledge of or issue with anyone named Sameer.

Despite Atif's response, the attackers proceeded to stab him before fleeing the scene.

The victim was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital for medical treatment.

Atif later approached the police and filed a complaint, following which a case was registered under relevant sections at the Jyoti Nagar Police Station.

Authorities have initiated an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the attack. PTI BM BM ARD ARD