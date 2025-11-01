Delhi: 22-year-old dies after his car rams into truck

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died after the car he was driving rammed into a stationary truck on the Salimgarh flyover in central Delhi early on Saturday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received at the IP Estate police station on Saturday morning. A police team rushed to the spot and found two vehicles, a truck and a car, involved in the collision, they said.

"The injured person had already been taken to LNJP Hospital for treatment, where he was later declared dead. The deceased was identified as Rudra Pratap, resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh," a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck had developed a puncture and was stationary on the flyover when the car, driven by Rudra Pratap, crashed into it from behind, the officer said.

Police said a case under Sections 281 (Rash driving) and 106(1) (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the crash, and the truck driver is being questioned, officials added.