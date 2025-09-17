Delhi: 225 kg firecrackers seized in Badarpur, 1 held

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) An illegal storage unit of firecrackers was busted in the Badarpur area on Wednesday, the police said, adding that an arrest was made in the case as well.

Ahead of the festive season, around 225 kilograms of firecracker material was seized, the police added.

"The accused has been identified as Dharamvir Singh, a resident of Badarpur. A team had been tasked to act against illegal stocking and sale of firecrackers," a police officer stated.

On September 16, police received a tip-off about the illegal storage of firecrackers in the Moladband area of Badarpur. Following verification of the information, a raid was conducted on Wednesday at a rooftop room of a building. During the search, police discovered a substantial stock of firecrackers weighing around 225 kilograms. Singh, who was present at the scene, was apprehended immediately, the officer added.

During questioning, Singh allegedly disclosed that he had procured the consignment from Palwal in Haryana two days earlier. He planned to sell the firecrackers during the upcoming festive season, but failed to produce any valid license or authorisation for their storage or sale.

"Storing such a large quantity of firecrackers without safety measures or authorisation poses a serious threat to public safety. Immediate action was taken to seize the material and apprehend the accused," he added.

A case has been registered under the relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway to trace the source and identify others involved in the illegal supply chain, the police stated.