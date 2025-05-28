Delhi: 23-year-old accountant arrested for stealing Rs 35 lakh from employer

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested a 23-year-old accountant for allegedly stealing Rs 35 lakh from his employer, an official said on Wednesday.

The police said they have recovered nearly the entire amount.

The accused, identified as Vivek Raj, was employed as an accountant at a private company.

The incident came to light on May 24 when a company field officer reported that Rs 35 lakh, which had been kept in a locked almirah at the firm's Karampura office, was missing.

Raj was allegedly the only person present at the office when the theft occurred, police said.

The team carried out raids across Gurugram, Noida and Azamgarh, scanning over 40 hotels during the search.

"Teams traced Raj who was staying in a hotel in Azamgarh on May 26. He was found staying there under his real identity and was taken into custody," the police officer said.

Raj disclosed during interrogation that the stolen cash was kept in a black carry bag in the hotel room, the police said, adding that Rs 34.98 lakh had been recovered.

Further investigation is underway.