Delhi: 23-year-old woman dead, two injured after SUV rams into stationary truck

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured after a SUV rammed into a stationary truck on the Rajokri flyover in southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 3.48 am on Monday, following which a police team rushed to the spot, they said.

All three were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where the woman was declared brought dead, while the other two are undergoing treatment, the police said.

One of the injured was a pedestrian, aged 47, while the other two were car occupants.

The woman, a resident of Sector 15 Dwarka, was returning home from her office in Gurugram, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the truck had been parked on the flyover after suffering a tyre burst. The black SUV allegedly collided with the rear of the stationary vehicle, they said.

The truck driver, Prakash Kumar (29), a native of Bihar's Darbhanga, has been apprehended, the police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and further investigation is underway, they said.