Delhi: 25-year-old man found dead in car, police suspect heart attack

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was found dead in a car on Bakhtawarpur Road in Delhi's outer north area, with police suspecting that he died of a heart attack.

Police were informed on Tuesday morning that the man was lying "unconscious" in the car.

A police team reached the spot and took the man to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead", an official said.

The deceased was identified as Deepak, a resident of Budhpur village.

"The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem. Prima facie it seems that he died of a heart attack," the officer said.