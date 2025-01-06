Delhi: 26-year-old carpenter found dead in Aya Nagar

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A 26-year-old carpenter was found dead in a vacant plot in south Delhi's Aya Nagar area on Monday, police said.

The deceased, Krishna was a native of Madhubani in Bihar and had moved to Delhi two months ago to work as a carpenter with two acquaintances from his hometown, officials said.

A PCR call was received at Fatehpur Beri police station around 9 am. A police team reached the spot and found Krishna's body with severe head injuries, they said.

A brick, suspected to have been used as the weapon in the crime was recovered nearby, a police officer said.

According to his co-workers, Krishna had left their shared accommodation on Sunday evening, saying he would return shortly. However, he did not come back and his body was found early Monday.

The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

"We are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity or disputes at the workplace. The brick recovered from the site has been sent for forensic examination," he added.

Krishna's family in Madhubani has been informed and his body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said. PTI BM BM OZ OZ