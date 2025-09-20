Delhi: 26-year-old man stabbed to death, 3 held

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old man to death in outernorth Delhi's Swaroop Nagar over a petty issue, police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Devender, a resident of Khadda Colony, was attacked near the entry gate picket on Lower GTK road around 8.30 pm on Friday after a quarrel broke out with four men known to him, they said.

The accused have been identified as Rohit (23), who is known locally for his aggressive behavior; Avinash (30), a casual labourer with a history of altercations with locals; and Pawan (26), a daily wage worker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami informed.

According to police, the argument escalated over a minor issue, and one of the accused stabbed Devender in the stomach with a knife. Locals rushed him to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A case was registered at the Swaroop Nagar police station under sections of the BNS, Swami added.

"By analysing CCTV footage, examining eyewitnesses and using technical surveillance, the team identified the accused and conducted raids through the night. Rohit, Avinash and Pawan were arrested from their hideouts," the DCP mentioned.

The murder weapon, a blood-stained knife, was recovered from Pawan's possession. Clothes and other exhibits were also seized for forensic examination, police said.

While the three accused were arrested, efforts are on to trace their associate, identified as Vikas, officials added.

The accused are residents of Swaroop Nagar and nearby areas and come from modest backgrounds. According to police, none of them has a significant criminal record.