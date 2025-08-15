Delhi: 27-year-old man injured in firing near police quarters in Shahdara

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A 27-year-old man suffered bullet injuries after two brothers allegedly shot at him over a petty argument near the police quarters at Shahdara here in the early hours of Friday, an officer said.

The incident took place around 1:07 am near Tikona Park, behind the Shahdara police station, he said.

Police said a PCR call was received at the Shahdara police station at 1:43 am. The caller, identified as Ridham Surma, told police that two men -- Saurav Nagar and Gaurav Nagar -- had called his friend, Akhil Panwar, and then fired at him. Surma rushed the injured to a hospital, where doctors said he was out of danger.

"Panwar, a resident of Shahdara, sustained four bullet wounds. He is a bad character of the Shahdara police station," the officer said.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the shooting stemmed from a verbal spat during which Panwar allegedly used abusive words for the Nagar brothers. A case has been registered on the basis of the complainant's statement and further investigation is underway. Teams have been formed to nab the accused, the officer said. PTI BM RC