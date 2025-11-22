Delhi: 28-year-old man's severed forearm restored in emergency surgery

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A 28-year-old man with a completely amputated forearm regained his entire limb after surgeons performed a rare and intricate replantation procedure.

The man, the sole earning member of his family, had suffered a sharp cut injury that resulted in complete amputation of the distal one-third of his left forearm.

His severed hand, which had been preserved at a nearby facility, made the restoration possible, according to a statement issued by the Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, where he underwent the complex replantation procedure.

The patient was brought to the hospital in a critical state after losing significant amount of blood.

Surgeons cleaned the damaged area, fixed the broken bones, repaired the torn muscles and tendons, and reconnected minute blood vessels under a microscope to restore blood flow during the emergency microsurgery that took eight to nine hours.

The surgery was led by Doctor Asheesh Dhingra, Consultant, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, who said timely first aid and proper preservation of the amputated limb played a crucial role in saving the hand, the hospital statement read.

"Complete limb amputations requiring replantations are not uncommon, but awareness about the possibility of saving them in centres where such teams exist is still lacking," Dhingra said.

"In this case, the incident occurred in a peripheral location, yet the primary care providers' timely response, along with the patient's determination, made a significant difference," he said.

The hospital said the case underscores the importance of rapid referral, multidisciplinary intervention, and access to specialised microsurgical expertise for limb restoration.