Delhi: 3 arrested with 80 kgs of marijuana

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Delhi police arrested three members of an interstate gang involved in the illegal trafficking of marijuana and seized 80 kilograms of contraband from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Nibash Biswas (33), Saurabh Singh (32), and Saqlain Raja Khan (31), were arrested on Monday, police said.

"Our team got information that three people will bring a huge quantity of contraband from Odisha to Delhi in a car. A team was formed and a trap was laid near Haiderpur Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Satish Kumar said.

The police intercepted the car near the Haiderpur Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi and seized 80 kilograms of marijuana from their possession. The drugs were supposed to be sold in Delhi-NCR, the DCP said.

"We have started further investigation into the matter. An FIR under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against them," he said.