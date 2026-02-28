Delhi: 3 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India held

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals from the Adarsh Nagar area for illegally staying in the countr and initiated deportation proceedings.

The action was carried out on Wednesday following surveillance and intelligence inputs.

The police said the team had been monitoring social media platforms as part of routine intelligence gathering when inputs were received about suspected illegal migrants and their alleged involvement in a solicitation racket.

"Acting on the information, a team conducted a pre-dawn operation in the area. During questioning, the three initially claimed to be Indian citizens, but their responses were found to be inconsistent," the officer said.

A detailed verification of documents and digital evidence established that they were Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India without valid travel or identity documents, the police said.

Three smartphones installed with a banned application and 10 Bangladeshi national identity documents stored in the phone were recovered, they said.

The apprehended persons were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and proceedings for their deportation have been initiated as per law, they added.