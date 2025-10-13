Delhi: 3 children among 5 injured in cylinder blast in Kishan Ganj

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Five people, including three children, were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded inside a jhuggi in north Delhi's Kishan Ganj area on Monday morning, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The injured have been identified as Ruksana (25), Kunil (10), Chote (8), Afiya (6) and Md Jagir (38), they said.

"A call regarding a cylinder blast in a jhuggi near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in Kishan Ganj was received at around 9.30 am. Multiple fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot," a DFS official said. All five injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is being ascertained, officials added.

