Delhi: 3 held for accepting bribes from hospital guards to renew contracts

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Branch here has arrested two supervisors and a foreman of a security agency, for allegedly accepting bribes from guards at a hospital to renew their contracts, officials said.

A guard filed a complaint against the accused -- Randhir Kumar, Vikas Jha and Nirmal Singh -- for demanding Rs 35,000 from each guard to renew their contracts with the newly appointed security agency at the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital and other hidden charges, the statement read.

The complainant said that when they refused to comply, the accused threatened them with termination, it read.

Based on the complaint, a team was formed to investigate the matter. A trap was laid and Randhir Kumar was caught red-handed accepting Rs 20,000 in bribe, allegedly on instructions from Vikas Jha, it read.

Further investigation is underway, it added. PTI BM HIG