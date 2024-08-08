Delhi: 3 held for cheating people on pretext of lucrative returns in stock market

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three cyber criminals for cheating people on the pretext of lucrative returns in stock market, officials on Thursday said.

The accused were nabbed from Rajasthan's Jaipur and Kharar in Punjab, police said.

"On August 1, a complaint from Vishal, a resident of Pitampura in Delhi, was received at outer cyber police station. He told the police that while he was surfing social media, he saw an advertisement regarding high returns on investment in the stock market," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram.

The complainant clicked a link and it directed him to a messaging group where other fake members were promoting the group by posting fake screenshots of high returns, the officer said.

"The complainant was duped of Rs 22 lakh from his account. When he attempted to withdraw the entire amount along with the profit, he was asked to deposit extra money a taxes. An FIR was registered into the matter and further investigation was taken up," he added.

During investigation money trail was checked and two different locations were identified, police said.

"On August 6, one suspect, Kapil Guru (47) was apprehended from Kharar. He disclosed two of his associates Harender Singh Rathore (42) and Laxmi Kant (47) were apprehended from Jaipur in Rajasthan. We have recovered four mobile phones and one debit card from their possession. Further investigation of the case is underway," said the DCP. PTI BM AS AS