Delhi: 3 held for duping bank of Rs 4 crore using forged papers

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested three people, including a company director, for allegedly duping a government bank of Rs 4 crore by using forged documents of a Dwarka-based property to secure a loan, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Jatin Prasad, director of a private company, and his associates, Rajender Kumar alias Raja and Sandeep Singh, the EOW said in a statement.

Police said the trio used fabricated ownership and identity documents of a citizen's property located in Sector 12 in Dwarka, to obtain a cash credit limit of Rs 4 crore from the government bank located at MG Road in Gurugram, read the statement.

During the investigation, it was found that Sandeep Singh impersonated the actual property owner, Rahul Chaudhary, and was fraudulently made a director in the company using forged PAN and Aadhaar cards.

"The accused then approached the bank, pledging the forged property papers as collateral. The sanctioned amount was later siphoned off through shell companies and personal accounts," it read.

Police said co-accused Rajender Kumar, who has a criminal history with four previous cases of robbery and theft, played a key role in arranging fake documents and impersonators. Around Rs 60 lakh was allegedly paid to him and Sandeep Singh as commission, read the statement.

A team tracked the suspects through sustained technical surveillance and digital footprint analysis before arresting Rajender Kumar and Sandeep Singh from Kaithal and Hisar in Haryana.

Police said efforts are on to trace the remaining money trail. PTI BM BM AMJ AMJ AMJ