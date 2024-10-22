Delhi: 3 held for duping people at ATM kiosk

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Three men were arrested from east Delhi for allegedly cheating people at ATM kiosk mostly during night hours, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar Singh (31), Gaurav Kumar (33) and Deepak Patel (31), all residents of Badarpur, they said, adding that eight cases of cheating have been solved.

On Monday, the police got a tip-off, laid a trap near DND roundabout around 4 pm and nabbed the three accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bhisham Singh said.

The accused disclosed that they used to target people mostly during the night hours. They would apply glue inside the space meant for inserting the ATM card in the ATM, he added.

When someone came to use the ATM, their card would stick in the machine. One of them would stand there to note down the PIN and advise the victim to call on the customer care number written on the wall by them only, Singh said.

The call was attended by the other accused, who would advise the victim to leave the card in the machine and inform that it would be sent to the bank's branch automatically, he said.

When the victim would leave the ATM, they would take out the card and withdraw the cash, the DCP said.

Rahul Kumar Singh, the gang leader, was first arrested in 2011 in a cheating case in east Delhi. He has also been involved in similar cases in Gujarat, Daman and Uttar Pradesh, police said. PTI NIT AS AS