Delhi: 3 held for duping people on pretext of providing confirmed railway tickets

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly impersonating Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and duping Bihar-based people under the pretext of getting their railway tickets confirmed, officials said on Friday.

The accused were identified as, Santosh (27), Ashutosh (26), and Afroz Ansari (37), all residents of Bihar, they said.

"These accused took cash, debit cards and other valuable articles by duping innocent people especially the railway passengers hailing from Bihar by representing themselves as TTEs, on the pretext of getting their railway tickets confirmed," Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The officer further said that on April 29, a tip-off was received about one of the accused. A trap was laid near IFFCO Chowk in Gurgaon and Santosh was apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he along with his associates, Rakesh Paswan and Afroz duped a person while they were travelling in the metro on the pretext of getting his railway ticket confirmed, said the officer.

"They (accused) took him to various places near AIIMS and took all of his belongings. Later at his instance, Santosh and Afroz were apprehended from Dabri in Delhi," said the officer, adding that they were involved in a total of 11 cases of cheating and theft registered at different police stations in Delhi. PTI BM BM HIG HIG