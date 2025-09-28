Delhi: 3 held for robbery of jewellery worth Rs 1 crore at gunpoint near Bhairon Mandir

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with the robbery of jewellery worth approximately Rs 1 crore from two men near Bhairon Mandir in New Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on September 24 when the victims, Shivam Kumar Yadav (28) and his associate Raghav (55), both employees of a jewellery store, were heading from Chandni Chowk towards Bhairon Mandir on a scooter with two bags containing 500 grams of gold and 35 kg of silver items.

As they neared the mandir parking area, two assailants on a motorcycle allegedly intercepted them, and at gunpoint, the robbers looted them.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, a team from Tilak Marg police station rushed to the spot. CCTV footage from the surrounding area was scanned to identify them and ascertain the route taken by the accused, officials added.

A senior police officer said that the arrested include the two robbers and another person who provided logistical support.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.