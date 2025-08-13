Delhi: 3 held for robbing man of cash, documents

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three people, including a woman, for allegedly robbing a man of cash and documents near the Gokalpuri flyover in northeast Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 4 am when a patrolling team from the Gokalpuri Police Station noticed a commotion near the flyover. On reaching the spot, they found a man, identified as Sarbjeet (36), a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, holding on to a person.

Sarbjeet told the police that while returning from Harsh Vihar, he was accosted by two men. Shortly afterwards, a woman joined them and the trio forcibly took away his wallet and important documents, police said.

As they tried to flee, he raised an alarm and managed to catch one of them, identified as Rahul alias Paggal (22), a resident of Gokulpuri, the complainant mentioned further.

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

During interrogation, Rahul confessed to the crime and disclosed the names of his associates. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and his associate, Sameer (24), and a 24-year-old woman were also apprehended, officials said.

