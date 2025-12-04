Delhi: 3 held for series of burglaries in Vasant Kunj, cash and silver items seized

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Three men who conducted reconnaissance near forest patches in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of burglaries in the area, police said on Thursday.

Accused Sunil alias Rabban, Sunil alias Sonu and Mohammad Salim were earlier involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, burglary and theft, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Amit Goel said an associate with no criminal record allegedly accompanied the accused while they committed the burglaries to avoid identification and fingerprint linkage.

Police launched an investigation after multiple burglaries and attempted break-ins were reported from two blocks of Vasant Kunj in October and November, the DCP said.

On the intervening night of October 17 and 18, a burglary was reported from a flat, where cash and an imported torch were stolen. Another incident was reported from the Sai Baba temple on the intervening night of October 26 and 27, in which cash, silver items and other valuables were taken, police said.

Two attempted burglaries were reported on November 11 and 19 from the same locality, indicating a repeated pattern.

Police analysed footage collected from more than 150 CCTV cameras and questioned over 60 suspects, before detaining one Gaurav alias Rinku, whose interrogation led to the arrests, Goel said.

According to police, the gang conducted reconnaissance near forest patches adjoining residential blocks and used a car to commit the crimes.

Cash amounting to Rs 15,050, silver plates, a silver panch jot, clothes, shoes, iron cutters, an iron rod and the car used in the offences were seized from the accused, police added.

The arrests have helped solve two burglary cases reported from Vasant Kunj South and four from the Vasant Kunj North area. Further investigation is underway.