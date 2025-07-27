Delhi: 3 hospitals declared 'sentinel surveillance centres' for dengue

New Delhi, July 27 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi designated three hospitals as sentinel surveillance centres and intensified measures to address the seasonal increase in dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases.

On Sunday, the chairperson of the standing committee, Satya Sharma, announced that Hindu Rao Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital, and Kasturba Hospital have been equipped as sentinel surveillance hospitals. These facilities will have dedicated beds and specialised resources to manage the expected surge in cases.

Sharma stated that 70 beds have been reserved at Hindu Rao Hospital, 22 at Swami Dayanand Hospital, and 75 at Kasturba Hospital.

"All necessary medical supplies, including medicines, IV fluids, and platelets, have been stocked adequately. Round-the-clock availability of doctors, nurses, and technical staff has been ensured to provide timely care," she said.

In the event of a spike in dengue cases, arrangements would be made to increase the number of beds and staff. All hospitals have been instructed to remain fully prepared for any medical emergency related to vector-borne diseases.

Meanwhile, in response to the rising cholera cases in certain areas of the city, the MCD launched special interventions in locations with unsafe drinking water. Liquid chlorine and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets are being distributed to prevent infections and dehydration.

Additionally, Sharma urged citizens to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes, avoid water stagnation, and seek medical attention immediately if they experience any symptoms of illness. PTI NSM MPL MPL