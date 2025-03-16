Delhi: 3 including a juvenile held in connection with murder case

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Delhi police have arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with a murder and attempted murder case in Sagarpur area, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on March 11, when a violent altercation resulted in the death of one person and serious injuries to another, said the officer.

According to the police, the accused --identified as Santosh (19) and Shivam (20), both residents of Sadh Nagar in Palam -- along with a 16-year-old juvenile, attacked two men, Ajay and Lucky, in Kamal Park.

The confrontation escalated when one of the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed Ajay in the chest and Lucky in the stomach.

While the assailants fled the scene immediately, the victims were rushed to the hospital, where Ajay was declared dead and Lucky was treated for injuries, said the officer.

A case was registered at Sagarpur Police Station and an investigation was taken up.

Police examined CCTV footage and conducted local inquiries to track down the suspects. Investigators also analysed the social media activities of the accused to locate them, the official said.

"On March 16, the team apprehended all three suspects. During interrogation, the accused confessed that the attack stemmed from a prior altercation involving abusive language. Seeking revenge, they started carrying knives and upon learning about the victim's whereabouts, executed the attack," he added.

All three accused are school dropouts and have been taken into custody for further proceedings. PTI BM ARD ARD