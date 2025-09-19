Delhi: 3 injured as truck-tractor collide on NH-44

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Three men were injured in a collision between a truck and a tractor on National Highway-44 in the Alipur area of outer north Delhi, an official said on Friday.

According to police, the Alipur police station received information about the accident from Raja Harishchandra Hospital (SRHC) in Narela, where three individuals were admitted with injuries sustained in the accident.

A police team was dispatched to the scene immediately. The injured were identified as Rohtash (45), a resident of Lampur in Delhi; Prince (35), from Narela; and Sabbir (43), from Badarpur village. All three were declared unfit to provide a statement at the time, the official noted.

"Two of them were referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, and the third to Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital for further treatment. Subsequently, a police team inspected the accident site on NH-44, where both the truck and a tractor were found in a damaged condition," he added.

The officer further mentioned that the circumstances under which the accident occurred are being ascertained.

Both vehicles involved in the collision have been seized, and appropriate legal action has been initiated, police said, adding that statements of the victims will be recorded once they are medically fit.

Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the details of how the accident occurred.