Delhi: 3 juveniles held for demanding Rs 20 lakh ransom from businessman

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh ransom from a businessman in outer north Delhi’s Narela area, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

An FIR was registered in which the complainant reported receiving calls and voice messages on his mobile phone from an unidentified number demanding Rs 20 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said.

An investigation into the case revealed that one of the juveniles had gathered information about the businessman's activities and devised the extortion plan, he added.

The three accused, all residents of Narela area were then apprehended during a raid, Valsan said. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM BM ARD ARD