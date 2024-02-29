Delhi: 3 juveniles held for sexually assaulting minor boy

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Netaji Subhash Place area on Monday night. The boy was returning home from a market when the three accused on a motorcycle spotted him, a police officer said.

At knife point, the accused then took him to an isolated place where they sexually assaulted him and threatened him of dire consequences if he revealed anything about the assault to anyone, the officer said.

Police said the victim after reaching home informed his parents, who then approached police.

A team was formed and the accused juveniles were apprehended on Wednesday. PTI ALK NB