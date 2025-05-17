Delhi: 3 labourers injured as basement wall of under-construction building collapses

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Three labourers were injured after a wall of a basement at an under-construction building collapsed in central Delhi on Saturday evening, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The incident occurred in Paharganj area and the DFS received a call at 6.05 pm. Four fire tenders were pressed into service, a senior official said.

"Three labourers were trapped under the debris. They were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment," the official said, adding that the rescue operation was over by 6.35 pm.