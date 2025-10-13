Delhi: 3 members of 'Lifafa Gang' held for robbing elderly after hypnotising them

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Three members of the 'Lifafa Gang' have been arrested for allegedly robbing elderly citizens in Delhi by offering them lifts, hypnotising them, and fleeing with their jewellery and cash after replacing it with fake ornaments, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Roshan (52), Sagar (35), and Deepak (43), all residents of Delhi, they said.

According to the police, the trio travelled in a car fitted with a fake number plate and targeted senior citizens travelling alone.

"A case was registered on July 18 at the Hari Nagar Police Station after a woman alleged that three men had offered her a lift in their car, hypnotised her, and took away her gold earrings and Rs 4,000 in cash," a senior police officer said.

Later, she found that the envelope handed to her contained imitation jewellery instead of her valuables.

Following the complaint, police analysed CCTV footage and used Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to trace the suspects. The car used in the offence was found to be bearing a fake registration number.

On October 11, police received a tip-off about the gang's movement near Swarg Ashram Road.

A trap was laid, and around 8.15 pm, their car was intercepted after a brief chase. The three accused were apprehended at the spot, he added.

Police recovered the original number plate of the car, 22 paper envelopes, artificial jewellery, and the car used in the crimes.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to their involvement in another case registered on May 24 at the Hari Nagar police station.

According to the police, Roshan, the car's owner, is previously involved in 12 criminal cases, including murder, and works as a part-time driver. Sagar has 15 criminal cases against him, while Deepak has one previous case and works as a contractual housekeeper.

"They confessed that they were lured by easy money and began targeting elderly people using the same modus operandi," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.