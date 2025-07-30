Delhi: 31 rolls of banned Chinese manjha seized, one arrested

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police recovered 31 rolls of banned Chinese manjha and arrested a 25-year-old man from northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Shoib, was found in possession of the hazardous string, which is prohibited due to its life-threatening potential, particularly during kite flying festivals, he said.

“On July 29, police conducted a raid at a location in the Gokalpuri area. During the raid, Shoib was apprehended, and 31 rolls of banned Chinese manjha were seized from his possession,” a senior police officer said.

A case was filed under relevant sections of the BNS and the Environment Protection Act.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused had procured the manjha to sell it for a higher profit ahead of Independence Day celebrations, police said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify other individuals involved in the illegal trade, police added. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL