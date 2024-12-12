Delhi: 32-year-old man shot at in Trilokpuri, 2 held

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was shot at by a group of attackers, allegedly due to a long-standing enmity between their families, police said on Thursday.

Two of the three suspects have been apprehended in the case, they said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when the victim, Ravi Yadav, was warming his hands by a bonfire near his home in the Trilokpuri area, police said.

Yadav sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to Max Hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

A caller, identified as Virender Yadav, informed the police that his nephew had been shot.

According to a police statement, he alleged that Sunil Gupta, alias Golu, and two of his associates were involved in the firing.

"Ravi and his family have a long term enmity with the family of Golu," said Virender Yadav, who is a practicing advocate in Karkardooma Court in east Delhi.

"The victim was involved in an attempt to murder case where he and his associates assaulted Golu with a knife and sticks in March this year," police said.

It is alleged that Golu's brother, Vipin, lost his job recently due to multiple complaints and RTIs filed by Virender Yadav, police said.

On Wednesday, lawyers representing both families had a heated confrontation at Karkardooma Court over ongoing disputes, they added.

The police are still verifying the facts and an investigation is underway, an officer said.

"Two of the three named suspects have been apprehended and are currently being questioned," he said.

A case has been registered under section 109/3 (5) (attempt to murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added. PTI ALK ARD ARD