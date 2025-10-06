Delhi: 35-year-old e-rickshaw driver stabbed to death over picking up passengers

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) A 27-year-old e-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly stabbing another driver to death near Dwarka Mor Metro Station here, after a fight broke out over picking up passengers, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of October 4 and 5 near the metro station when several e-rickshaw drivers were waiting for passengers.

According to police, an argument broke out between the accused Tejraj Joshi, a resident of Mohan Garden, and another e-rickshaw driver, Sunil Kumar, over picking up passengers.

During the altercation, the victim, Mohit (35) from Sainik Enclave, intervened in support of Kumar, leading to a scuffle. The accused then stabbed the victim in the right side of his abdomen with a sharp edged weapon, police added.

The injured driver was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he died during treatment.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, a police officer said.