Delhi: 4 held for cheating businessman on pretext of selling his products on global markets

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly cheating a businessman on the pretext of listing his products in national and international markets for better sales, police said on Monday.

The accused -- Kuldeep Joshi (29), Deepak Joshi (25), Adarsh (24), and Jamshed Ansari (24) -- were running a fake company called 'Web E-Bharat Digital Media' and 'Bhartiya Exporters', they said.

Police received a complaint where the complainant alleged that he was cheated of Rs 10.94 lakh by some unknown people, claiming themselves from Bhartiya Exporter and claiming to list his products in the international markets for better sales, a senior police officer said.

According to the complaint, the accused assured him to provide a buyer for his products in the international market for which Rs 5,900 was taken from him, they said.

The victim got a call from an international number and the caller introduced himself as Jose Williams from the United Kingdom and owner of a firm. He placed an order of Rs 3.5 crore though before that he demanded various certificates from the victim, police said.

Singh approached Bhartiya Exporter to arrange the documentation, where they charged him Rs 10.94 lakh, they said.

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated, they said.

During the investigation, the police traced the accused in the New Ashok Nagar area. They were later arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The accused were allegedly running a fake call centre in the name of Web E-Bharat Digital Media, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted their crime and revealed that the person impersonating himself as Jose Williams was Deepak Joshi who is a sibling of Kuldeep Joshi -- another accused in the case, police said.

All the certificates demanded by Wiliam and provided by Bhartiya Exporter against the cheated amount were fake and forged, they added. PTI SHB NIT HIG