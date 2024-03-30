Delhi: 4 held for running fraud job fraud racket

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Four people, including three women, were arrested for allegedly running a fraud job fraud racket offering employment in reputed firms, police on Saturday said.

Advertisment

The accused have been identified as Nikita Thakur (32), and Yogita (29), residents of Shahdara, Hemlata (38), a resident of Karol Bagh and Mohammad Asad (22), a resident of Sadar Bazar, they said.

According to police, a case was registered on the complaints of 29 people in which it was alleged that they were induced and cheated on the pretext of providing them jobs of drivers, guards, field boys in Delhi Metro, Amazon, etc. and the alleged persons had been running their office at Nehru Place in 2023 in the name of Digi Recruiters.

After operating for two to three months, the alleged persons had absconded. They cheated around Rs 7.5 lakh from these 29 victims, police said.

Advertisment

During investigation, it was found that the number of victims of this fraud gang was much more than the 29 victims who had reported the matter. Records of around 300 victims were found, a senior police officer said.

Four people were identified as key perpetrators of this job fraud. It was also found that they have changed their location from Nehru Place area and were now operating from Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, with the same modus operandi, the officer said, adding that the accused were nabbed from from different locations.

Several incriminating documents have been recovered at their instance. It was found that they sourced the details of potential victims from a popular online job portal. Using the bulk data of employment seekers, the gang had called over 80,000 potential victims, the officer said.

The gang members were getting frustrated by low conversion of their calls to potential victims into walk-ins to their offices for registration, interview, etc. due to the awareness of such frauds, police said. PTI NIT AS AS