Delhi: 4 held for stealing CCTV backup batteries in high-security areas

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of backup batteries of CCTV cameras in a high-security zone here, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, 47 CCTV camera batteries, a water pump, some sanitary items as well as two auto-rickshaws used in the crime were recovered from the possession of the accused.

"These thefts, which occurred in Vinay Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, San Martin Marg, and Tughlak Road areas, posed a significant risk. Without functional backup batteries, security cameras could be rendered inoperable during power outages, potentially hindering incident recording and jeopardising the safety of VIPs and diplomatic personnel in the area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

With the arrest of these four people -- Abdul Rahim, Salim Hussein, Akhlakh and Veeru Ahirwar -- seven cases of theft have been solved so far, the police said.

DCP Mahla said after registering different FIRs, a team was tasked to solve the case and four people were arrested.

"The team obtained CCTV footage of the area. On close analysis, they identified a suspect, Akhlakh, who has a history of similar crimes. Team tracked his movements through his mobile number and apprehended him along with Ahirwar in Sarojini Nagar area. Seven stolen batteries were recovered from his auto-risckshaw. During interrogation, both the accused confessed to the thefts and revealed the involvement of Rahim and Hussein," the DCP said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Rahim and Hussein and the recovery of 40 additional batteries, the police said.

"We have received two more names who will be nabbed soon. Further investigation is underway," DCP Mahla said. PTI BM BM BHJ BHJ