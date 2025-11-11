Delhi: 4 injured after SUV rams multiple vehicles in Narela; driver held

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Four people were injured after a speeding SUV rammed into a scooter and an e-rickshaw in outer north Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am when the SUV hit the two vehicles near the main road, leaving the riders injured.

"The victims have been identified as Sonak (20), Anu (50), Mohim (75) and Mohammad Ashik (42)," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that all the injured people are out of danger and conscious. They were given immediate medical assistance at a nearby hospital.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Nitin, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was caught on the spot by residents and handed over to the police.

Based on the statement of the complainant, Sonak, a case was registered at the Narela police station, the officer said, adding that further investigation into the sequence of events is underway.