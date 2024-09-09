Delhi: 4 men arrested for robbing, shooting businessman in Nangloi

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested four men, including a civil services aspirant, for allegedly robbing a businessman at gunpoint and shooting him, officials said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Kuldeep, Aryan, Shivam Pandey and Tirath, they said.

The incident occurred on September 1, when the police received two PCR calls regarding a robbery and firing incident near Petrol Pump at Rohtak Road near Nangloi, police said.

"Team was immediately sent to the spot. It was found that one person namely Saurabh Gupta had suffered bullet injuries on his hip bone. He was rushed to Maharaja Aggarsen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh for treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The officer said that Saurabh runs a Sugar Trading Business in Nangloi. While returning home two men, who covered their faces, tried to snatch his bag containing a laptop and cash worth Rs 8-10 lakh.

"When Saurabh resisted, one of the assailants fired on him and escaped with his co-associates who were waiting nearby on a motorcycle. An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up," the DCP said.

Police analysed more than 1,100 CCTV camera footage and noticed suspects went to the Karan Vihar area in Suleman Nagar and arrested Kuldeep and Aryan.

"Both the accused were interrogated separately, Aryan confessed to the crime with his associates -- Kuldeep, Shivam Pandey and Tirath," the DCP said.

"Aryan told the team that he had conveyed information about the target and everyone robbed the money bag and laptop from him. Further, more raids were conducted at Karan Vihar area from where Tirath along with Shivam were also arrested," the DCP added.

The accused were produced before the city court and sent to four days of police remand, he said.

Accused during remand told police that after committing the robbery, they went to Mani Karan and Kasol in Himachal Pradesh. They robbed another businessman to pay their debts and to fulfil the wishes of their female partners, DCP Chiram said, adding that further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Police recovered robbed cash amount of Rs 5.27 lakh, one modified pistol, a stolen motorcycle and a mobile phone. PTI BM HIG