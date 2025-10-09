Delhi: 4 rescued after basement wall collapses in Safdarjung Enclave

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Four people were rescued after a basement wall of an under-construction building collapsed in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave area on Thursday evening, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

According to the DFS, a call regarding the incident was received at 6.09 pm, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

"Five persons were reported to be trapped when the wall of an under-construction basement caved in. Before our vehicles reached, one person was rescued by locals. The remaining four were rescued by our teams with the assistance of the Delhi Police," said the DFS officer.

The injured were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Officials said that construction work was underway in the basement when a portion of the wall suddenly collapsed, trapping the workers inside. PTI BM MPL MPL