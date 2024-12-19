Delhi: 4 rob man, use his mobile to make online payments to buy alcohol

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Four people have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man of his mobile phone and forcing him to reveal his UPI pin to buy alcohol and food, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Ashu Tiwari (19), Karan (19), Prem (30) and Karan (20), all residents of Delhi’s Baljeet Nagar, they said.

The incident occurred on December 4 in the Punjabi Bagh area. A special investigation team examined CCTV footage to trace the accused.

"On December 17, two scooters used in the crime were identified and traced to their owners -- Tiwari and Karan. They were apprehended and their interrogation revealed the involvement of the other two men who were subsequently arrested," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had consumed alcohol prior to the incident and after depleting their funds, decided to rob the complainant.

When they found no cash on him, they stole the victim's mobile phone and coerced him into revealing his UPI password, the officer said.

The accused then used the stolen phone to make online payments for food and more liquor, the officer said. PTI BM NB NB