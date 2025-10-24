Delhi: 4 schools receive bomb threat mails, turn out hoaxes

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Four schools in the national capital once again received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting authorities to immediately evacuate the premises for a thorough check, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The officer further informed that four bomb threat emails were sent targeting different schools, all of which later turned out to be hoaxes.

According to the fire department, the first call was received at 8.15 am regarding a bomb threat at the CRPF School in Sector 16, Dwarka, followed by another at 8.20 am from Sant Darshan Public School in Nangloi.

Around 8.51 am, a similar call was made from Shanti Gyan Niketan in Goyla Dairy area, and the fourth threat was reported from Andhra School in Prasad Nagar at 10.33 am.

Multiple teams of the DFS, along with local police, bomb disposal units, and dog squads, were rushed to each location, the official said.

"All the premises were thoroughly checked, and no suspicious items were found. The calls were declared hoaxes after verification," he added.

According to officials, the police are tracing the source of the email to identify those responsible for spreading panic.