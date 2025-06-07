Delhi: 4-year jail term for traffic police ASI over taking bribe

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A Delhi court awarded a four-year jail term to a Delhi Traffic Police personnel for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a driver.

"Corruption is one of the most significant barriers in the growth of the country", Special Judge Deepali Sharma said on Friday while awarding the jail term to ASI Yatender Kumar and also imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

Asserting that the Prevention of Corruption Act was formulated to bring about transparency and honesty in public life and to combat corruption in government departments, the judge also noted that Kumar abused his position in public office for his gain.

"Considering the ramifications of the offence and the victimization of the public at large and also considering the impact of the offence on society, the convict does not deserve any leniency from the court," the judge said.

In his complaint, driver Munna claimed that on August 19, 2016, at about 6.30 am, he took his empty tempo and reached Pul Mithai Chowk, Azad Market, when the ASI, along with others, stopped the tempo and asked him to step down from the vehicle.

He was then allegedly threatened to pay a bribe or else his vehicle would be impounded. PTI UK MPL MPL