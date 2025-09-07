Delhi: 5 days after breaching danger mark, Yamuna water level recedes

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The water level of Yamuna at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge on Sunday fell to the danger mark of 205.33 metres, five days after it was breached, officials said.

The water level at 9 pm was recorded at 205.33 metres. After swelling to the season's highest at 207.48 metres on Thursday, the water level has been receding since. While the danger mark is 205.33 metres, evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres.

The river had breached the danger level on Tuesday, leading to closure of movement on the Old Railway Bridge. The current situation has led to displacement of nearly 10,000 people.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

In the past few days, the Yamuna had inundated several areas along its banks. Tents have been set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, near Mori Gate and in Mayur Vihar areas to temporarily accommodate people evacuated from low-lying areas near the river.

Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023 when several areas were inundated, leading to the evacuation of more than 25,000 people.

The Yamuna reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13, 2023. The situation led to flooding in several parts of Delhi, including northeast, east and southeast districts and key spots like the Tibetan Market and Rajghat. PTI SLB KVK KVK