Delhi: 5 held for robbing bus passengers, police say drug addiction behind crime

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Five men were arrested for allegedly robbing passengers in a bus in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area to fund their drug addiction, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday, when they a PCR call regarding the robbery.

The complainant told the police that the accused took the passengers from Anand Vihar bus stand and were going towards Old Delhi Railways Station. Three people started robbing the passengers mid-way, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said.

When the bus reached near Shastri Park, the complainant along with some other passengers jumped out of the vehicle and called the police, Paweriya said.

During the investigation, police analysed several CCTV footage. Acting on a tip-off, they found the bus used in crime near the New Usmanpur area on Monday. They also arrested the five accused -- Umar (24), Suhail (22), Mohammad Sumair (30), Sonu (35), and Arif (25), Paweriya added.

All the accused are active criminals and four of them were previously involved in similar cases. They committed the crime to fund their drugs and alcohol addiction, police said.

The police recovered the vehicle, a bag containing an Aadhar card, a charging cable, Rs 5,600 cash and a surgical blade, he added. PTI NIT HIG