Delhi: 5 labourers held for killing man inside under-construction building

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was beaten to death after he was caught by labourers inside an under-construction building in south Delhi, police said on Friday.

Police received information on Friday at 10.30 am about a body lying near the boundary wall of an under-construction site at South Extension. A police team then went to the spot.

"The body of a man with multiple visible injuries was found. The crime team and officials from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) were called to the scene to inspect the spot and collect evidence," a senior police officer said.

The body was identified as Gurmeet Singh, from Andrews Ganj in Delhi. Preliminary inquiry revealed that he entered the under-construction premises in the night and was confronted by labourers working at the site, he said.

According to initial findings, an altercation followed during which the man was assaulted. He sustained serious injuries and later succumbed, the officer said, adding that the exact sequence of events is being verified.

Five labourers present at the site have been apprehended in connection with the incident and are being questioned, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police said a case is being registered under appropriate sections of law, and further investigation is underway. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of homicide, they added. PTI BM OZ OZ