Delhi: 5 UPSC aspirants among 6 hurt as drunk driver rams car into pedestrians

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Five UPSC aspirants among six people got injured after they were hit by a car being driven by a drunk man in central Delhi’s Old Rajender Nagar on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 6 pm, they said.

The car driver, Prem Kumar (45), was found under the influence of alcohol during a breathalyzer test, they said.

“His medical examination is underway and his blood sample has been taken to ascertain alcohol levels," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

The injured have been identified as Lokesh, Baby, Shivam, Harshita, Stephen and Vipul, he said, adding that five of them are UPSC aspirants and one is a visitor.

All the injured were taken to a hospital. While five of them are likely to be discharged soon, one may require further medical treatment. The condition of all six is stated to be stable, the officer added.

Kumar is a driver. At the time of the accident, he was driving his employer’s car, the DCP said.

He was caught on the spot and legal action is being initiated against him, he added.